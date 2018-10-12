My Valley Tributes

Elaine Marie Allred Obituary

Liberty, Ohio - September 27, 2018

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 2150 Niles Cortland Road, Warren, Ohio 44484, for Elaine Marie Allred, 74, who died Thursday morning, September 27, 2018 at her home.

She was born May 26, 1944 in Lakehurst, New Jersey, a daughter of Norman Frederick and Eva Marie Wysong Glosser and moved to the area in 1978 from Palo Alto, California.

Mrs. Allred was a self-employed auditor for 35 years, retiring in 2006.

She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, a member of a Ladies Investment Club, a Life Group Leader and sang in the church choir.

Elaine volunteered at the American Red Cross and assisted during Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, in the homeless ministry, hospice and Project 180, a women’s mentorship program for women completing a drug rehabilitation program.

Elaine enjoyed dancing, golfing, gardening, cooking and all forms of arts and crafts. Elaine demonstrated her love for Jesus by mentoring and loving many.

She leaves her husband, John Stanley Allred, whom she married August 21, 1962; three daughters, Renee M. McConnell and her husband, Paul B., Christine M. Koppel and her husband, Eric K. and Jennifer L. McGranahan and her husband, Tom; a sister, Cindy Lou Beakes and her husband, Francis; ten grandchildren, RyAnn Heller and her husband, Eli, Rachel Innocenzi and her husband, Andy, Leah McCorkle and her husband, Caleb, Emily McConnell, Taylor Koppel, Megan Koppel, Hannah Elaine Hnida, Erik Hnida, Aaron McGranahan and Nick McGranahan; two great-grandchildren, Grace and Jude and a nephew, Matthew McKnew and his wife, Lara.

There are no calling hours.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Project 180, 2150 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

