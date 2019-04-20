Elaine “Lainie” Ann (Weir) Hetrick Obituary

NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine “Lainie” Ann (Weir) Hetrick passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

The daughter of Erwin Weir and Helen Hoyle Weir, Lainie was born June 18, 1955.

She grew up in North Benton attending the North Benton Presbyterian Church, where she was active in choir and youth group.

Lainie attended West Branch High School, graduating in 1973 and attended Youngstown State.

In high school, she was active in band and chorus. She lived her entire life in the Alliance area, most recently employed by Family Dollar.

She leaves a son, Nathaniel (Jodie) Fergason and two grandchildren, Jake and Kaci plus several cousins and close friends.

Lainie loved NASCAR, collecting antiques and her pets. She had quite an artistic flair and will be remembered for her great smile and fun-loving attitude.

Family to receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the time of Lainie’s memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the North Benton Presbyterian Church, 19070 North Benton Road West, North Benton, OH 44449. The Rev. Herb Goetz will be officiating.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.