Elaine L. Jordan, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine L. Jordan, age 91, of Greenville, passed away Monday afternoon, October 28, 2019 in UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley.

She was born in Greenville on July 26, 1928 to John L. and Lillian (Keck) Mack.

Elaine was a 1946 graduate of Penn High School and received a Secretarial Degree from Thiel College.

She was a homemaker and had previously been employed for ten years in the offices of the Bessemer & Lake Erie Rail Road.

Elaine was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and had been a past volunteer with the Women’s Republican Committee. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and attending the Symphony and Plays.

On October 15, 1955 she married Arthur J. Jordan, he passed away on March 1, 1992.

Elaine is survived by five daughters; Erin Jordan of Sharpsville, Heidi Walski of Boardman, Ohio, Alexis Bayer and her husband Michael of Hermitage, Allyson Kalmanek and her husband Scott of Hermitage and Kathleen Wolff and her husband Kevin of North Canton, Ohio, two sons; Gregory Jordan and his wife Fran of Harrisburg and Sean Jordan and his wife Diane of Portland, Oregon; nineteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother; John Mack.

Calling hours will be Friday, November 1, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the

Loutzehiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m.

St. Michael Roman Catholic Church 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial with committal prayers will be held in St.

Michael Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA 16125.

