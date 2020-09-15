Elaine E. Wilson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine E. Wilson, 84 of Canfield, departed this life Friday, September 11, 2020 at 9:20 p.m. surrounded by love at her sister’s home, following an extended illness.

She was born November 7, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William B. and Ida Davis Sloan.

She graduated in 1953 from Campbell Memorial High School and in 1955 from Youngstown College of Nursing.

Elaine was the CEO of CI Healthcare, Inc. for six years, before retiring in 2010. She was Owner/Operator of Elaine Wilson’s Home Nursing for 20 years, Director of Minority Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center for five years and Head Nurse of Surgery for Southside Hospital for 30 years.

Elaine worked as a Medicare Case Manager for home care for 18 months, then decided with God’s help she could run a home health agency. Then in 1988, Elaine Wilson’s Home Nursing became a reality, ministering to patients that other home care agencies had turned away. She received referrals from many doctors she knew from the hospitals and her business grew. She served the inner-city as well as Boardman, Canfield, Struthers and Lowellville. Her agency hired health care providers, RN’s, LPN’s, physical therapists, occupational therapists, social workers and administrative personnel.

She was a member of Community Church of God, a Docent at Butler Art Institute, active with the NAACP, Urban League, Links Inc., Black Nurses, NBPW, Red Cross volunteer, to just name a few and was featured in the 1996 Business Journal.

She enjoyed collecting art and fine china collectibles.

She leaves to mourn one son, Mark Wilson of Alpharetta, Georgia; two daughters, Mrs. Illa (Carl) Wilson Willis of Boardman and Ms. Karen Wilson of Blacklick; four sisters, Ms. Sarah Goldston and Ms. Esther Adair, both of Columbus, Ms. Rosemary Sloan of Atlanta, Georgia and Rev. Donna J. Sloan of Austintown and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, Elvin Ned Sloan and two sisters, Ms. Marie “Betty” Sloan and Miss Wilnetta Sloan.

Public calling hours will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel, with a Private Funeral to follow at Noon. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be mailed to 5627 London Drive, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

