Eileen Lower, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Lower, 91, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehab in East Palestine.

She was born April 16, 1929 in Rogers, Ohio, daughter of the late Wilson and Beryl Stillwell Lower.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and friends.

No services will be observed, a private burial will take place at East Fairfield Cemetery at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.



