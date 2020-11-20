Eileen (Charsar) Steibly, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen (Charsar) Steibly, age 71, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence, with her family by her side.

Born April 29, 1949, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Barovich) Charsar.

She married her loving husband Thomas on June 2, 1973 and they shared 47 wonderful years together.

Eileen was a 1967 graduate of Sharpsville High School and also attended Youngstown State University for two years.

She worked as a secretary for Westinghouse Corporation for fifteen years and was also a sales associate for T. J. Maxx for ten years.

In her spare time Eileen liked to shop and decorate her home for the holidays, her favorite being Halloween. She also loved to work in her yard, planting flowers. Her favorite vacation spot was Myrtle Beach.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Sharpsville.

In addition to her husband, Eileen is survived by a daughter Nicole (Mike) Their, of Fredricksburg, Virginia, two brothers Michael Charsar and George Charsar, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a sister Marie Charsar, of Mercer and one grandchild, Brooklyn.

She was preceded in death by a brother William and his wife Louann Charsar.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church with Fr. Matthew Strickenberger officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

