Eileen Caras Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church for Eileen Caras, 90, who passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Eileen was born in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Helen Ganofsky Kollar.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and was a founding member of St. Christine Church.

She worked as a secretary for the Diocese of Youngstown and for St. Christine School for many years.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas Caras of Canfield and James (Luann) Caras of Texas; two daughters, Laurie (David) Martuscello of Florida and Nancy Cashon of South Carolina; one sister, Mary Beth (Dr.David) Brown of Athens, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Kimberly (Justin) Hoover, Christopher Caras, Angela Johnson, Jonathan (Lesley) Cashon, Jennifer (Zach) Jones and Jessica Caras and Megan, Katherine and Allyson Maloney and four great-grandchildren, Tyler Caras, Carlie Hoover and Nathan and Nicholas Doane.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Caras, whom she married in 1950; a son, Jon Caras and a daughter-in-law, Gayle Caras.

Friends will be received at St. Christine Church on Saturday, June 8, prior to the service, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank Dr.Thomas Macabobby and his medical team and Hospice of the Valley for their excellent and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

