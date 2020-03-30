Eileen C. Soltesz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen C. Soltesz, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Fahrney Keedy Home in Boonsboro, Maryland. She was 84.

Eileen was born January 2, 1936 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Stephen J. Candor and Margaret Dusi Candor.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1953 and began her career as a lab technologist at Sharon General Hospital, later moving to Washington, D.C. to work at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

In 1957, Eileen moved to Warren, Ohio when she married the love of her life, Andre W. Soltesz.

She also began her lifelong career at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Eileen was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

In addition to her family, one of her joys in life was living her Catholic faith daily, through ongoing service to others within her St. Pius X parish by participating in liturgies as a parish leader of prayer, lector, Eucharistic minister, creating altar environment of liturgies and visiting with the sick and elderly.

Eileen’s enjoyment in keeping her maternal Italian heritage alive was only matched by her tremendous ability to cook raviolis that left you always wanting more and passing that gift on to the younger generations.

She was an artist, who, through her crafts, brought beauty to the homes of others. As her cousin once wrote, “Her words of wisdom do not flow, but rather ignite in your path…Words do no justice to her spirit, yet she is a being of simplicity and order, with an elegance that dresses her in robes of strength and compassion. She is an artist of both the taste and the touch, the human touch.”

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Diane Papich of Smithsburg, Maryland; grandsons, Jeremiah and Jonathan (Feliz); granddaughter, Ashton Papich; great-granddaughters, Eliana and Kinsley; her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Mark Freihage, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eileen is preceded in death by her husband, Andre (1984) and her daughter, Denice Soltesz (1992).

A memorial mass and celebration of Eileen’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eileen’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/donate, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.