SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Timothy Crum, 66, passed away unexpectedly at 4:51 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at his home.

William was born October 20, 1956 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late William and Jennie (Mills) Crum and had lived his whole life in the Sebring area.

A graduate of Sebring High School, he worked as a truck driver for many years, and most recently he worked as a P.I.T. operator at Ventra of Salem.

William also loved motorcycles and watching T.V.

He is survived by his daughter, Katrina (Christian) Wrona; son, Travis Crum; sisters, Betty (Denver) Lucas, Wilma Laney and Helen Laney, and many nieces, nephews, and great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Earl “Tom” Crum and John “Tony” Crum; sister, Lucy “Sis” Coy, brother-in-law, Ed Coy; sisters, Rebecca Crum and Josephine “Josie” Crum; and brother-in-law, Francis “Frank” Laney.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

