LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Thomas “Buck” Williams, Sr., 86, passed away peacefully at 7:54 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Buck was born March 14, 1937 in East Liverpool, a son of the late William and Sarah Elizabeth (Reese) Williams and had lived in the area all his life.

A hard-working man, Buck had worked for 22 years as a laborer for Buckeye Industrial Mining Company of Lisbon, retiring in 1995.

He was an Elder and faithful member of the Lisbon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he also served as Sunday School President and Vice-President and served as a Stake Missionary and Ward Missionary Leader.

Buck was also a proud member of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cynthia L. (Davis) Williams, whom he married December 23, 1971; daughters, Pamela Rea (Tim) Johnson and Donna Jean Williams; sons, William T. Williams, Jr., Robert Lee Williams, Charles S. Williams and Larry Jan Williams; sisters, Betty Jo Hunt, Patricia Ralston and Mary Bentz; brothers, Kenneth Keeder, Robert McLaughlin and Charles Keeder; as well as several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Buck was also preceded in death by his daughters, Diana Lynn Jackson and Sally Ann Burrier; sister, Angeline Davies and brothers, Harold “Tony” Williams, Wilbert “Tuck” Williams, J.R. Keeder, James Keeder, Ezra McLaughlin, Ronnie Swager and Barnard Keeder.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Lisbon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7250 Lisbon Road, Lisbon, Ohio, with Bishop Wade Tracy officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to services.

Burial with full military honors will follow at Long’s Run Cemetery.

Burial with full military honors will follow at Long's Run Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

