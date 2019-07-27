William R. “Bill” Crosley, Petersburg, Ohio – Obituary

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. “Bill” Crosley, 70, of Petersburg Road, formerly of Lisbon, passed away at 10:04 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Crosley was born December 26, 1948, in Garrett, Indiana, a son of the late William M. and Ruth H. (Beck) Crosley.

Bill worked as a loss prevention manager for Rite Aid Pharmacy until retiring in 2010.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret M. (Williams) Crosley, whom he married January 19, 1981; daughters, Renee Jones of Virginia and Shelly Christian of St. Mary’s, Ohio; son, Ronald Crosley of Alaska; sister, Rhonda Crosley of Van Wert, Ohio; brother, Gary Crosley of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo Wable.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting his family.

Friends may express condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.