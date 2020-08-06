William H. Copestick, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Copestick, Sr., 82, of West Lincoln Way, passed away peacefully at 4:40 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Copestick was born June 4, 1938 in East Liverpool, a son of the late William A. and Rozena (Thompson) Copestick and had lived most of his life in the area.

He worked most of his life in the local potteries, as a packer at the former Ninth Street Pottery in Wellsville and later as a place kiln at the former Sterling China Company. He later worked as a groomer at Mountaineer Race Track, until he retired.

Bill also attended the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church and enjoyed watching old western movies.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Landy) Copestick, whom he married November 11, 2006; daughter, Nancy Jane (William) Bassham of Lisbon; son, William H. Copestick, Jr. of East Liverpool; brother, Charles L. Copestick of Georgia; grandchildren, William O. Copestick, Sandra Messenger, Matthew Landers, Alicia Hicks and George Dilling; great grandchildren, Ebony Faith, Jaxson, Faith Marie, Zach and Michael; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bill is also survived by his wife, Sandra’s step daughter, Jodie Flory and her daughter, Amber Cusick.

In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his sisters, Rozena Kuyper, Helen Flowers, Eva Jane Bates, Thelma Kerr, and Shirley Saling.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

