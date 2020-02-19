William Edward “Bill” Stanley, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Edward “Bill” Stanley, 90, of South Lincoln Ave., quietly passed away at 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Mr. Stanley recently celebrated his 90th birthday, as he was born January 4, 1930 in Alliance, Ohio, a son of the late Lyman John Stanley and the late Mable Irene May (Varner) Potts.

A 1948 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Bill retired as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Post office after 35 years of faithful service.

He was a member of the Lisbon First Christian Church; Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216, where he was a Golden Eagle; Lisbon American Legion Post 275; New Lisbon Lodge 65 F&AM; chapter; council; and commandary.

Bill also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Geraldine (Lipp) Stanley, whom he married August 30, 1974; daughters, Colleen (Bob) Turner and Sharon Waite; son, Allen (Laurie) Stanley; step daughters, Nancy (Don) Jugenhiemer; Cheryl (Phil) Silliman, Mary Lou (Doyle) Pahona, Joyce Birch and Patty Soules; stepsons, Dick (Terrie) Spooner, Larry (Myra) Spooner, Jeff (Sharon) Spooner, Roger (Suzanne) Spooner, Jim Spooner and Bruce Spooner; half-sister, Sally Byred; 36 grandchildren; 54 great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his son, William W. Stanley, son-in-laws, James “J.O.” Birch and Allan Waite; and grandson, Jessie Birch.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Bob Garwood officiating. Entombment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the funeral home, where a Masonic Service will be held at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

