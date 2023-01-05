LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” McNeal, 81, went home to be with the Lord at 2:35 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Bill was born September 1, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late William E. and Nellie M. (Lipscomb) McNeal, Sr. and lived his entire life in the Lisbon area.

A 1960 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Bill worked as cement truck driver for D.W. Dickey and Son in Lisbon, and retired as the plant manager in East Liverpool, working there for over 44 years.

He was a former member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church. Bill also enjoyed working in his garden and spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Marion (Boehm) McNeal, whom he married August 30, 1963; his daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Doug Cooper; his sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Tony Layton; his mother-in-law, Ruth Boehm Tanner; sister-in-law, Sharon McNeal; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Oriana and David Reynolds; and grandchildren, Cody, Courtney, Colby, Chloe, and Cory Cooper; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his son, William E. “Billy” McNeal, III; brother, Thomas L. McNeal; and sister, Verna (Wayne) Kirkbride; and sister-in-law, Karen (Wayne) Crawford.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Monday January, 9, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Elder Ruth Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Woodsdale Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

