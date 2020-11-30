William D. Clay, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Clay, 84, passed away peacefully at 12:46 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital following a recent illness.

Mr. Clay was born October 1, 1936 in New Springfield, a son of the late David Clay and the late Margaret (Langhurst) Clay Mincher and had lived most of his life in the New Springfield area.

A 1954 graduate of New Springfield High School, Bill owned and operated Clay’s Semi Truck and Autobody for over 30 years, retiring in 2010.

He was the oldest member of the New Springfield Church of God.

He was an avid model railroader and built and enjoyed quite a large layout at his home. Bill also loved to fish and camp and had travelled to the Outer Banks every year for the past 35 years.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Dolores “Dolly” (Rouse) Cusick Clay, whom he married March 5, 1976; his children, Luann (Paul) Kraus, Brenda (Dan) Gremba and Lori (Chris) Toot, all of East Palestine; daughter-in-law, Tammy Cusick of New Middletown; grandchildren, Corey (Leslie) Kraus, Joe (Sarah) Kraus, Brad (Melissa) Landsberger, Andrew (Diana) Landsberger, Jess Toot, Brian (Brittany) Toot, Falon (Dale) Lowe, Haley (Austin) Bussey and Kacey (Paul) Cusick and great-grandchildren, Nate, Melody, Raebin, and Adelina Kraus, Elizabeth, Carson, Aria, and Nova Landsberger, Danielle and Jase Bussey, DJ Lowe, Noelle and Maverick Toot and Harper Miller.

Bill will be fondly remembered as one of the “smartest” persons anyone could ever meet. It was often said that he could figure out just about anything. He was a kind, hardworking, loving man, who was admired and looked up to by many as a father figure and mentor. Some of those who thought of Bill this way are Debra Mizen, who helped Dolly as a babysitter when Dolly’s children were young; Debra’s children, Melissa Atkinson, who was Bill’s Goddaughter and her brother, Michael Riley, as well as one of Bill’s former employees, AJ Robinson.

In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his son, Howard K. Cusick and his sisters, Mary Blankenship and Norma Trombacco.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and for the safety of Bill’s family and friends, they will not be observing any services at this time.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Bill’s memory to the New Springfield Church of God, Mortgage Fund, 3649 East Garfield Road, New Springfield, OH 44443.

