LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Billy” Jackson-Richards, Jr., 51, of State Route 164, passed away at 8:47 a.m., Friday, June 17, 2022 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center following an apparent heart attack.

Billy was born March 9, 1971 in Salem, a son of the late William Jackson, Sr. and the late Janice (White) Jackson.

He grew up in the Salem area and had resided in Florida for many years, returning to Lisbon in 2005.

A graduate of Maplewood High School, he was the co-owner of Shenanigan’s Pub in Lisbon.

Always the life of the party, Billy loved the outdoors, especially camping and tubing with his family and friends but his greatest joy were his grandchildren.

His memory will be cherished by his spouse, Wade A. Jackson-Richards, whom he married on November 16, 2007 and then renewed their love and vows for each other on June 26, 2015; his children, Dillon T. Jackson of Charleston, South Carolina, Jenna M. (Josh) Hogue, Jacob H. Richards, Angel M. Richards, Keith L. Scott and Joshua Jaheem Jackson-Richards, all of Lisbon and his many foster children. He is also survived by his siblings, Michelle (Thomas) Scoville of Lisbon and Jamie (Misty) Jackson of Stratton; grandchildren, Liam, Mattie and one on the way; stepmother, Diane Jackson; as well as nieces and nephews, Courtney, Denver, Tanner and Ashlynn and many other nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and will gather for continued fellowship at Shenanigan’s Pub at the conclusion of the evening.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

