William A. “Billy” Moore, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. “Billy” Moore, Jr, 50, of Youngstown, passed away at 4:18 a.m., Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Billy was born August 26, 1969 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of William Moore and Viola Sue (Buchanan) Pritchard.

A 1989 graduate of South Local High Scholl, he worked for several years on barges on the Ohio River for Campbell’s Transportation.

He is survived by his father, William (Paula) Moore of Dungannon; his mother, Viola Sue Pritchard of Hanoverton; daughter, Nicole Moore and Billy’s future grandson, both of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Ashley (John) Owsley of Hanoverton and Sue Ann (Kenny) Merriman of Salineville and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, aunts and uncles.

Billy was preceded in death by his step father, Charles “Chuck” Pritchard; brother, Clinton P. Moore and grandparents, Hubert and Lillie Buchanan and Clinton and Rubena Moore.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Friends may view Billy’s memorial tribute page and send condolences to his family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com