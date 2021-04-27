Wayne R. Crawford, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Ray Crawford, 78, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday evening, April 25, 2021, following a recent illness.

Mr. Crawford was born May 19, 1942, in Lisbon, a son of the late Ray Allen and Dorothy (McCormick) Crawford and had lived in the area all of his life.

Mr. Crawford was a 1960 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Wayne was a farmer and excavator. He owned and operated Crawford Excavating Company since 1977 and even in his retirement, still continued to help his son, Curtis, who carries on the family farm and excavating business.

Wayne was a former member of the Greenford Christian Church and he enjoyed kayaking, boating and motorcycling, which he did across the mid-west.

Mr. Crawford also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

His wife, Karen Ruth (Boehm) Crawford, whom he married April 21, 1967, preceded him in death January 31, 2006; he was also preceded in death by his grandson, Trenton Lee Crawford and by his nephew, William E. “Billy” McNeal, III.

He is survived by his daughter, Gwen (Chuck) Ketchum of Townsend, Montana; sons, Matthew (Tammy) Crawford of Whitehall, Montana, Mark (Anni) Crawford of Livingston, Montana, Kevin Crawford of Lisbon and Curtis (Cherri) Crawford of Hanoverton; grandchildren, Scott (Rebecca), Constance, Bailey, Kaid, Amber and Cole and by his brother, Kenneth (Carrie) Crawford of Leetonia.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed at this time.

He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

