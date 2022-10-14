LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter N. Thompson, 81, formerly of Lisbon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, October 10, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Thompson was born April 9, 1941 in East Liverpool, a son of the late David W. and Lois (Warrick) Thompson and had lived his whole life in the area.

Always a hard worker, Walt did his best to provide for his family, working his younger years in the coal mines and owning and operating the “Big T” scrap yard for over 35 years.

Walt loved going to auctions with his friends, just hanging out and helping anyone in need. He enjoyed getting glazed donuts from Whitehouse Fruit Farm. He also enjoyed driving and spending time with the Millers, taking them anywhere they needed to go.

His wife, Linda L. (Boso) Thompson, whom he married April 14, 1963, preceded him in death October 2, 2001. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, George Thomas Thompson, Daniel Thompson and William “David” Thompson and by his granddaughter, Savina Mae Halverstadt.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda S. (Dale) Warrick of Guilford Lake and Treasel M. (Mark) Halverstadt of Leetonia; grandchildren, Christopher, Athena, Michelle and Colton; and great- grandson, Richard. He is also survived by his special friends, David, Barbara, Karen, Joshua “Flapjack” Miller.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Upper Room Fellowship Church, 500 Sponseller Rd., Columbiana, Ohio 44408. Immediately following, a memorial service celebrating Walt’s life will be held.

A time of food and fellowship will follow at the church.

Walt will be laid to rest beside his wife, Linda at the Kemble Cemetery in Elkton.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, Lisbon.

Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

