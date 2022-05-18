SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter George Best, 80, of Continental Drive, formerly of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 9:35pm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Salem West Nursing and Rehabilitation following a recent illness.

Mr. Best was born April 16, 1942 in Salem, a son of the late George and Hazel (Barkley) Best.

After graduating from North Lima High School, Walter began working as a milkman for a local dairy.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam Era. After being discharged, he entered the U.S. Naval Reserves.

Walter began his career as a draftsman at the former Stamets Company in Columbiana and later at American Standard. He was also a lay minister and had served as Chaplain of his Naval Reserve Unit.

He was a member of the Lisbon Eagles Eerie #2216, Lisbon VFW Post #4111 and the Salem Slovak Club. Walter enjoyed fishing in his spare time, was a strong supporter of the Special Olympics and he loved to go to the Rogers Sale in search of Antiques.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Martha “Marty” (Wells) Best, whom he married December 4, 1981; his daughters, Kathleen (David Gansemer) Saleh of Dubuque, Iowa, Amy Jo Best of Struthers, Sarah (Ben) Best of Columbiana; his step sons, Ralph (Janet) Jones of Lisbon and Eric Jones of Salem; sisters, Dolores (Dennis) Scott of Washingtonville and Marilyn (Bruce) Dunn of Austintown, brother, Thomas (Connie) Best of Leetonia; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Full military honors will be rendered at the funeral home by the Salem Honor Guard. Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Friends may also view Walter’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.