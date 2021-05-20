Walter Duane Frantz, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Duane Frantz, 86, went home to be with his Lord at 4:14 a.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Frantz was born May 17, 1935 in Dungannon, Ohio, a son of the late Harvey and Clara (Russler) Frantz.

A 1953 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Walter began working as a heavy equipment operator and retired as a supervisor with the East Fairfield Coal Company with 60 plus years of faithful service.

Mr. Frantz was one of the original founders and a true pillar within the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church. He served as an elder, a board member, youth leader and as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

In his free time, he enjoyed traveling and camping with his family and friends.

Walter is survived and will be dearly remembered by his loving wife, Velma (Randolph) Frantz, whom he married October 2, 1954; his daughters, Kathy (Larry) Weber of Richmond, Virginia and Gayle (John) Rhodes of Salem; his son, Duane (Kathy Jo) Frantz of Tryon, North Carolina; sister, Mildred Strabula of Lisbon; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Jay Frantz; sisters, Ila Weaver, Mary Wilson, Dorothy Reynolds, Hazel Allison and Margie Bentz; and by his brothers, Arthur, Clarence, Leslie, and Joseph Frantz, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 at Lisbon Trinity Friends Church, State Route 30, with Pastor Ron Robinson officiating.

Burial will follow at the Trinity Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Friends may also view Walter’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

