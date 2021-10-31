Vouda Margarette Lacey, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vouda Margarette Lacey, 86, passed away at 7:40 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Andover Village Nursing and Rehabilitation following a recent illness.

Mrs. Lacey was born January 13, 1935 in Jenkins, Kentucky and was the oldest of 12 children to the late Thurman and Dollie Dimples (Robbins) Jenkins.

A member of the Lisbon Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she had worked as a waitress and cook and also as a caregiver.

She also enjoyed gardening, traveling and she was so happy that she had fulfilled one of her “bucket list items” by taking a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon.

Her husband, Robert E. Lacey, Sr., whom she married June 21, 1952, preceded her in death on October 1, 2001. Mrs. Lacey was also preceded in death by her brothers, Thurman Jenkins, Jr. and Earl Jenkins and her sister, Juanita Buckus.

She is survived by her children, Mike Lee (Glenda) Lacey of Minerva, Patricia Lea (Bill) Lemal of Leetonia, Robin Roselle (Lawrence) Huff of Hanoverton, Robert Eugene Lacey, Jr. of Carrollton, Kentucky and Tammy Diane (Mark) Smith of Salem. She also leaves her grandchildren, Mitch, Mike, Ronnie, Bobbi Jo, Patrick, Billy, Jim, Shelly, Ben, Dalton, Scott, Steve and Adam; 20 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandsons.

Mrs. Lacey was also survived by her sisters, Mary McGuire of Dungannon, Reva Dekman of Rogers, Desta McGuire of Dungannon, Patti Jenkins of Lisbon, Billie Bertini of Amsterdam, Carol Tetzlaff of Chicago and Edna Jenkins of Hanoverton and by her brother, Jeffrey Jenkins of Kensington.

A memorial service will be held at a later date by the Lisbon Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses via zoom.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

