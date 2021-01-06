Vivian Rouse, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian Rouse, 72, formerly of Rose Drive, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a recent illness.

Mrs. Rouse was born April 14, 1948 in Paintsville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late William and Mable (Blevins) Blair.

A 1968 graduate of Southern Local High School, Vivian worked as an assistant supervisor in the mail room at the Lisbon Morning Journal.

She attended the Highland Christian Church and she loved to bowl, quilt and make crafts.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Rouse of Leetonia; son, Bruce Gilbert of Mentor; sisters, Gurlene Ketchum of Salineville, Wanda Burris of Lisbon and Eva Lee Hemphill of Florida; brothers, Bob Blair of Florida and Richard Blair of Boardman; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Vivian was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Rouse; her son, Michael Gilbert and brothers, William Blair and Charles Blair.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

No other services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting her family.

