Virginia F. “Ginny” Pickens, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia F. “Ginny” Pickens, 72, of Steubenville Pike Road, passed away peacefully at 4:37 a.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Windsor House at Omni Manor Health Care and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

Mrs. Pickens was born September 30, 1947 in Salem, a daughter of the late Edward S. and Virginia (Shields) Pettigrew and had lived all of her life in the Lisbon area.

A 1966 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and the Hanna Mullins School of Nursing.

Ginny was a registered nurse and had worked at the Columbiana County Home and then at Columbiana County MRDD, where she retired in 2015.

She was a member of the Lisbon Baptist Temple.

Ginny was an avid reader and gardener and she enjoyed solving crossword puzzles.

Ginny is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Charles A. Pickens, whom she married November 4, 1977; daughters, Shelly A. (Jeff Keating) Pickens of Lisbon and Buffy M. (Kenneth A.) Balogh of Austintown; son, Matthew C. (Britanee) Pickens of Columbiana; sister, Martha (Dale) Householder of Lisbon; brother, Ed (Janette) Pettigrew of Lisbon; daughter-in-law, Connie Pickens of Lisbon; sister-in-law, Marion Pettigrew of Lisbon; brother-in-law, Jim Hall of Lisbon; grandchildren, Lacey Pickens, Brianna Pickens, Caleb Pickens, Delaney Pickens, Reagan Pickens and Kinsleigh Pickens and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Shawn Allen Pickens, sister, Barbara Hall and brother, George Pettigrew.

A celebration of Ginny’s life will be held at a later date and burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

