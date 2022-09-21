ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet L. Martz, 94, formerly of Lisbon, passed away quietly at 1:52 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Altercare of Alliance with her loving family by her side.

Mrs. Martz was born November 30, 1927 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Adam and Hazel (Putt) Gonsman.

A Methodist by faith, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker.

Her husband, Harold Dean Martz, whom she married September 25, 1948, preceded her in death August 19, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Lou Wolford; son, Charles Adam “Charley” Martz; granddaughter, Marsha and sister, Jude Carman.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Donna Kay (Mike) Wellman of Alliance; daughter-in-law, Stephanie L. Martz of Canton; grandchildren, Arron, Tracy, Kelly, Russell, William and Maranda; great-grandchildren, Cody, Kylie, Ava, Aiden, Zane, Liddi and Remy and brothers, George Gonsman of Florida and Joel Gonsman of Pennsylvania.

The family will receive guests from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

No funeral services will be observed and private burial will take place in the Lisbon Cemetery.

Friends may also view Vi’s memorial tribute page, share memories and express condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

