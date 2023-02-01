LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vickie Lynn Dixon, 64, passed away unexpectedly at 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home.

Vicky was born May 7, 1958 in Canton, Ohio, and grew up in Salineville.

A graduate of Southern Local High School, she sold insurance products for many years, and after she married, she became a homemaker.

Vickie was a Methodist by faith; enjoyed collecting antique oil lamps, and was an avid reader.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Phillip Dixon, whom she married May 31, 1991; her son, Jonathan (Joanna) Forbes of Boardman; and her grandchildren, Julia and Jude Forbes.

She is also survived by her mother of Salem, half-sister of Leetonia, and was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Kathy Barton officiating. Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends and family from 12 Noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation at www.arborday.org or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends may also view Vickie’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

