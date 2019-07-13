Vicki R. Carroll, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LIVE! A tribute to Vicki Reneé Carroll who was born on October 31, 1953 and passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

LIVE! Life-long advice and the final instruction given to friends and family in the last words of Vicki Carroll.

An entrepreneur, a faithful friend and a persistent contributor to the community, Vicki loved helping others and making people feel truly special. Perhaps you bought a jar of honey or experienced her unsolicited generosity.

Vicki taught us that if you don’t know an answer, you go and figure it out. “Explore” “What did you learn?”

Vicki always said that when things don’t go your way, it’s an opportunity to make a memory. She believed laughter can help us survive anything. There are many perspectives to be explored to hear and appreciate the story. Vicki believed anything is possible when we first love ourselves, have the courage to explore the unknown and love others unconditionally.

Through her selflessness in helping others and truly enjoying every moment, Vicki LIVED. In her last words, she continued to give by reiterating the advice she actively embraced every day. LIVE! And we take solace in knowing that she is beginning a new and glorious journey to learn and explore in the house of the Lord with her loving parents, Stella and Chester Proffitt.

Vicki is survived by countless friends and family who love her and will continue to treasure her memory.

Devoted husband of 39 years, Randy Carroll; sister, Kim Lehmenkuler; children, Scott (Angela) Mason and Rebecca Smith; grandchildren, Tyler Mason, Randi Carroll and Bryce Smith; niece, Kelly (Jim) Lawrence and children, Courtney and Leah; many cousins including, Pam Smith, Rob Wilson and family, June Bernet and family and the Cochran family and many more. And of course, each of you who honor her memory and parting words to “LIVE!”

A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, 215 West Lincoln Way, Lisbon, Ohio.

Burial will follow at the Highlandtown United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Please join the family to share your special memories of Vicki at calling hours from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15 at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be sent to the Highlandtown Volunteer Fire Department or Alchemy Acres at www.alchemyacres.org.

Friends may also send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.