Tyler Douglas Dunn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tyler Douglas Dunn, 26, passed away unexpectedly late Saturday night, March 14, at his home in Winona.

Tyler was born February 25, 1994 in Youngstown, the son of Douglas P. Dunn and Rachel (Martin) Dunn.

A 2002 graduate of United Local High School, Tyler worked as a transfer technician with United Rentals.

He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed riding side by sides.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his father and stepmother, Doug and Jabneel Dunn of Frewsburg, New York; his mother and her companion, Rachel Dunn and Jeff Boyle of Lisbon; half-sister, Madison Boyle; paternal grandparents, Walter and Dora Dunn; maternal grandmother, Patricia Youree; aunts and uncles, Pam and Mike Edwards, Tammy and Darren Garrett, Keith and Carey Martin and Bill Richards; cousins, Cody, Amanda, Katie, Stephanie, Alan, Ashley and Zach; his girlfriend, Taylor Carver, as well as several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Keith Martin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

