LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tricia A. Dawson, 82, of State Route 164, passed away at 8:29 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.

Mrs. Dawson was born April 27, 1940 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Littleton) Striffler and has lived in this area for the past 54 years, coming from Jefferson County.

Tricia worked as a cook at the former Lakefront Restaurant, in Columbiana, for many years.

She had attended the Beaver Street Church of Christ.

She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, tending to her flowers and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Charles C. Dawson, whom she married August 2, 1958, preceded her in death in 1994.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Carol A. (Jim) Melott of Highlandtown; son, Charles E. (Lee Ann) Dawson of Lisbon; sisters, Sandra Duke, Delores (Eric) Bates and Dawn Striffler; brothers, Robert, David (Fran), Johnny and Larry Striffler; grandchildren, Ashlee Dawson, CJ (Krista) Dawson, Greg (Kati) Smith, Autumn (Bryan) Whinnery, Jacob Melott and Tiffany (Trent) McDevitt; great-grandchildren, Charlotte “Charlie” Dawson, Wyatt and Beau Smith, Wyatt Earl and Lane Whinnery, Walker and Johnny McDevitt and Noah Melott; as well as, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Tricia was also preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine V. Dawson; brothers, Alva and Eddie Striffler and great-granddaughter, Naomi Melott.

Following her wishes, no services will be observed and private burial will take place Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Holly Memorial Gardens in Colerain, Ohio.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

