Tomislav Pedic, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tomislav Pedic, 95, of Lisbon, passed away at 5:22 a.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, following a recent illness.

Mr. Pedic was born September 22, 1925, in Croatia, a son of the late Tomislav and Marta Pedic.

A member of St. George Catholic Church, Tom retired from Chester Hoist after many years of faithful service.

He enjoyed gardening and sharing his garden’s produce with neighbors and friends.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Vjera (Musil) Pedic, whom he married August 13, 1955; daughter, Sue (Tim) Brown; son, Toni (Chris) Pedic; grandchildren, Jonathan (Beth) Brown, Veronica Paige and Lauren Pedic; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held Thursday afternoon, February 11, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Father Stephen Wassie officiating.

Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

