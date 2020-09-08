Toby W. Beadnell, Kensington, Ohio

KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Toby W. Beadnell, 46, of Fink Rd., passed away peacefully with his family by his side at 8:51 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic following a courageous battle with cancer.

Toby was born December 15, 1973 in Salem, Ohio, a son of David W. and Avis Connie (Jones) Beadnell.

He graduated from Southern Local High School in 1992 and enlisted in the U.S. AirForce, where he served 23 years as an Aircraft Depot Maintenance Superintendent and Human Resource Adviser. He was stationed at Mount Home AFB in Idaho, Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, South Korea, Wichita, Kansas and returned to Tinker AFB, where he retired in 2015 as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was deployed and served in Turkey in Operation Provide Promise, Iraq in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Promise and had also served in Kuwait.

Following his retirement, Toby worked as a Quality Assurance Specialist with Energy Transfer in Minerva and most recently with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers at Berlin Lake.

In addition to his parents, David and Connie Beadnell of Salineville, he is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Tina (Carter) Beadnell, whom he married January 3, 2003; his sons, Tyler and Teagan Beadnell; sister, Trudy Beadnell; brother, Kevin (Linda) Beadnell, all of Salineville; mother-in-law, Brenda (Ron) Liston of Stillwater Oklahoma and his late father-in-law, Leo H. Carter and his wife, Betty Carter of Prague, OK; his brother-in-law, Mark (DeDe) Carter of Moore, OK, and sisters-in-law, Dena (Cliff) Karraker of Edmond, Oklahoma and Wendy (Berry) Anderson of Guthrie, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews, Beth Ann (Mike) Hecking of Alliance, Brooke (Matt) Simmons of Lisbon, Blake, Brady and Bailey Karraker of Edmond, Oklahoma, Bryce and Katie Anderson of Guthrie, Oklahoma and Brantley, Chase and Tiffany Carter of Moore, Oklahoma; great niece, Ari Simmons and great nephew, Greyson Simmons.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Lisbon Baptist Temple, 6428 Lisbon Rd., Lisbon, Ohio.

Burial with full military honors will follow at the Ancil and Edna Jones Cemetery near Salineville.

The family will receive guests from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the church. Face masks must be worn and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org

Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Toby W. Beadnell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: