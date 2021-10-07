Timothy L. “Tim” Stouffer, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy L. “Tim” Stouffer, 70, of State Route 172, passed away peacefully at 8:10pm, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family following a recent illness.

Tim was born November 28, 1950 in Salem, the son of the late Richard and Helen L. (Greasel) Stouffer and had lived in the area all of his life.

A 1969 graduate of United Local High School.

Tim was a fruit and vegetable farmer and owned and operated Stouffer’s Farm Market and Greenhouse near Guilford Lake.

Tim will be fondly remembered as a hardworking man who always found time for his family and enjoyed making memories with his grandkids.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Linda (Miller) Stouffer, whom he married February 14, 2000; his children, Mike (Brittany) Stouffer of Salem, Rhandi Stouffer of Boardman, Jodie (George) Cheresne of Salem and Ashley Metzgar of Greenford; his sisters, Margie Berresford of Hanoverton and Karen Cope of Lisbon; grandchildren, Kodi, Maddy, Hunter, Bailey, Brady, Parker, Izak, Hadley, Zayne and Ezra; five great-grandchildren; four nieces and one nephew.

In addition to his parents, Tim was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Hickman.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with an informal gathering and sharing of stories and memories immediately following at Stouffer’s Greenhouse and Farm Market, 34433 State Route 172, Lisbon.

Friends may view Tim’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

