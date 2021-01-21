Thomas Lee Faulk, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee Faulk, 86, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, January 20, 2021 while out working on his farm.

Mr. Faulk was born February 15, 1934 in Rogers, a son of the late Paul and Louise (Williams) Faulk, and had lived all of his life in the area.

Tommy was a hardworking man. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for various local companies, including Ferris Coal Company, Adams Excavating, and retiring from M&T Trucking. He also worked as a butcher for Faulk’s Custom Butchering and at Chamberlain’s Meats, but his true passion was farming and his cows.

Tommy also enjoyed woodworking and making gifts and furniture for his family and friends. He also did some hunting; loved to go fishing; was an Ohio State Buckeye Fan; and loved his red tractors.

His wife, Anna Ruth (Bowman) Faulk, whom he married September 7, 1958, preceded him in death August 4, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harry Faulk and by his sisters, Betty Peters and Edna “Teddy” Conrad.

Tommy Lee is survived by his daughter, Vicky Potesta of New Waterford; sister, Donna Jean (Bill) Dowd of Newburgh, New York; grandchildren, Rachael Potesta of Brunswick, Ohio and Paul (Kait) Potesta of Columbiana; great grandsons, Andrew and Luke Potesta and his companion, Karen Finch.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at East Carmel Cemetery. For those unable to attend, a recording of the service will be made available on his memorial tribute page.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the funeral home. Face masks will be required, please do not linger, and social distancing protocols will be followed.

