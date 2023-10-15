LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. “Tom” Hinchliffe, 75, passed away peacefully at 4:30am, Saturday, October 14, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Tom was born November 26, 1947 in Salem, a son of the late J. Eyler and Ruth (Whinnery) Hinchliffe.

A 1966 graduate of Southern Local High School, Tom began working part time for his mother and uncle at Whinnery’s landing at the barn dances and then he worked at Bud Shaffer Ford garage.

In 1967, Tom was drafted into service with the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington and then at Fort Mead in Maryland before heading overseas to serve in the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, Tom began working for Mike Turk Chevrolet in East Liverpool and shortly thereafter in 1970, began his 31-year career at GM Lordstown.

Tom was a faithful member of the Lisbon First Christian Church, where he served as a trustee. He was also a loyal member of the Lisbon Ruritan Club, the Warren Masonic Lodge #545; and the Lisbon VFW Post #4111.

In his free time, Tom enjoyed repairing, restoring, and reselling wrecked automobiles with his son and family. Tom, Debbie, their kids and their families also ran a fruit cobbler stand at the Shaker Woods Festival for many years. But most of all, Tom loved attending, and supporting his grandchildren in all of their activities.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, the former Debbie Grafton, whom he married on January 2, 1971. Their marriage brought forth two children, Tammy Siefke and her husband, Joe of Lisbon and William Hinchliffe, and his wife Jodie, also of Lisbon. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Hinchliffe of Ravenna; his grandchildren, Taylor (fiancé, Patrick Rovnak) Siefke, Trevor Siefke, Aaron Hinchliffe, and Ashton Hinchliffe; mother-in-law, Doris Grafton, brothers-in-law, Duane (Lona) Grafton and Robert “Bob” Gasaway; a niece and several nephews; his ever-faithful canine companion, Daisy; as well as many close friends and neighbors.

In addition to his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by his brother, John Hinchliffe; sister, Mary Beth Gasaway; father-in-law, Bill Grafton; and infant brother, Bennett Paul Hinchliffe.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Lisbon First Christian Church, 225 East Washington Street, Lisbon with Rev. Bob Garwood officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 5pm until 7pm, Tuesday at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, and from 10am until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to the Lisbon First Christian Church.

