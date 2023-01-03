LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. “Tom” Homan, 87, of Riffle Rd., passed away at 10:45am, Monday, January 2, 2023 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh following a recent illness.

Tom was born September 1, 1935 in Lisbon, a son of the late William Frank “Slim” and Velancha M. (Ketchum) Homan and had lived all of his life in the area.

Following high school, Tom worked as a brick handler at Summitville Tile, retiring in 1999.

In his spare time, he loved shooting pool and dancing.

He married Barbara (Richards) Homan on December 14, 1953, and the couple raised eight children. They are Gary D. Homan, Georgia A. (Steve) Rogers, Barbara E. (Albert) Houp, David W. (Peggy) Homan, Daniel M. (Virginia) Hamon, Steven (Terrie) Homan, Thomas E. (Lisa) Homan, Jr., and Robert A. Homan. He is also survived by his siblings, Deane Clemens, Marlene DeLong, Norma Owens, Ray Homan, and Timothy Homan; and by his 28 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by his sisters, Muriel Carter, Georgia Bowles, and by his brother, Wayne Homan.

Private graveside services for the family will be held at the Lee Cemetery at a later date.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Friends may share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas E. “Tom” Homan, please visit our floral store.