BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. “Tom” Hart, 68, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home.

Tom was born June 1, 1954, in Salem, Ohio, a son of Edith Jean “Peppy” (Phelps) Hart and the late Frank E. Hart.

A 1972 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Tom furthered his education by becoming a diesel technician at the Mahoning County Career and Technical College and had worked as a diesel mechanic for the Western Reserve Transit Authority for 30 years, retiring in 2017.

Tom was also a Methodist by faith.

His wife, Karan A. (Bralich) Hart, whom he married March 27, 1980, preceded him in death June 4, 2006.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Jean Dail.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Dawn Marie Hart; sister, Karen (Mike) Seidner; brother, Ted (Roslyn) Hart and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for the family will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023/ at the Brookfield Township Cemetery, Brookfield, Ohio.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, Lisbon.

Friends may view Tom’s memorial tribute page, share a memory and leave condolences at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

