GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. “Tom” Sentinek, Sr., 69, of Spillway Rd., passed away peacefully at 5:14 a.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Tom was born September 11, 1953 in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William and Goldie (Miller) Sentinek, and had lived in area since 1988.

He worked as a finance manager in the auto industry for many years, mostly at the former Patterson Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Salem, as well as many other local car dealers throughout the area. After retiring from the auto industry, Tom drove for a medical patient transport company, retiring in 2019. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and playing golf.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Elaine (Fees) Sentinek, whom he married June 19, 1976; his daughter, Kelly (James) Sentinek Humble of Maryland; his son, Tom Sentinek, Jr. of Guilford Lake; and his grandchildren, Ryan and Gracie Humble.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, William Sentinek.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

