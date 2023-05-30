LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. “Tom” Kidder, Sr., 76, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital Pittsburgh with his family at his side.

Tom was born December 30, 1946 in Elkton, a son of the late Rufus and Ada Kidder.

A 1964 graduate of Beaver Local High School, Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. He was stationed in Germany and achieved the rank of E5 Sergeant.

Tom was an avid hunter, loved NASCAR, football and archery, and was an NFAA certified instructor.

He worked his entire life in the envelope business, spending 40 years with Church Budget Envelope Company and 15 years with Envelope 1.

The love Tom had for his family was indescribable. He was always at one sporting event or another, cheering on his children and grandchildren. Tom was always up for a road trip.

Tom is survived and will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Darla D. (Dickens) Kidder, whom he married October 2, 1965; his daughter, Tammy (Mark) Klein; his son, Tom (Valerie) Kidder, Jr; grandchildren, Travis (Allycia) Mathias, Jenessa Mathias, Grayson Kidder, and Jordan Kidder; great-grandchildren, Rhea, Madison, and Kole; his brother, Jim Newland of New York and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and family from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. At 3:00 p.m., the Salem Honor Guard will accord full military honors. Please dress casually, as Tom would have wanted that.

The family would like to say a special “Thank you” to the Lisbon Police Department, the Lisbon Fire Department, Northstar Ambulance, Life Flight, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home for all of their help and assistance during Tom’s final days.

