Theresa M. McKee, Salineville, Ohio

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa M. McKee, 85, of Blair Road, passed away at 8:55 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Lisbon.

Mrs. McKee was born June 12, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Guy) Hoppa.

A Catholic by faith, Theresa worked as a presser at Betty Bright Drycleaners, retiring in 1977.

In her spare time she enjoyed camping and listening to Bluegrass music. She also loved to play bingo.

Her husband, Richard Earl McKee, whom she married July 1, 1952, preceded her in death on December 26, 1990. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Wayne McKee on April 12, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Bob) Harrison of Lisbon; sons, William John (Donna) McKee and Richard Allen (Brenda) McKee, both of Salineville; sisters, Freda Kieltzy of Lisbon, Rosalee Jean Bedford of Three Rivers, Michigan and Joey Ann Batos of Austintown; brother, John Edward Hoppa of Austintown; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will be held Monday, with burial following at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Face masks are required and social distancing protocols will be observed.

