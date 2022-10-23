LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Damron, 89, passed into her heavenly home at 7:53 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 from her worldly home with her loving family by her side.

Mrs. Damron was born May 24, 1933 in Wytheville, Virginia, a daughter of the late Paul and Virginia (Dalton) Wright.

Thelma moved to the Lisbon area in 1976 from Atwater, then moved back and forth from Lisbon to Alabama three different times, finally settling in Lisbon about four or five years ago.

Always a hard worker, she was employed at Balonoff Products and then Washingtonville Manufacturing, where she retired in 2001.

A faithful Christian, she was a former member of the Atwater Baptist, the Fellowship Baptist Church and was a member of the Lisbon Assembly of God Church, where she helped in the kitchen with many church dinners.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Roy A. (Cathy) Damron of Prattville, Alabama, Susan (James) Henderson of Lisbon, Gary G. Damron of Lisbon and Jerry W. (Becky) Damron of Autaugaville, Alabama; sister, Nancy (Charles) Arnold of Wytheville, Virginia; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Elmer F. Damron, whom she married October 14, 1950, preceded her in death July 30, 2002. Thelma was also preceded in death by her sons, Elmer Franklin Damron and James C. Damron and ten siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Pennington officiating.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family would also like to express their most sincere thanks and gratitude to the nurses and care givers from Community Hospice for the care, love and support during this time.

