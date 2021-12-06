Terry M. Burkey II, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry M. Burkey II, 54, of Depot Street, passed away at 8:28 a.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.

Terry was born April 2, 1967, in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of Linda (Postlewait) McDonald and the late Terry M. Burkey.

A 1985 graduate of Hedgesville High School, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Informative Securities from Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Mr. Burkey also proudly served his country in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm as a member of the United States Navy.

Terry worked as a welder at Hickey Fabrication in Salem.

He was a member of the Lake Mount Church of Christ.

He was also currently serving as a Roger’s Village Councilman and was a diehard Miami Dolphins fan.

Terry is survived by his mother and stepfather, Linda and Mark McDonald of Martinsburg, West Virginia; his wife, Amy (Shingleton) Burkey, whom he married January 6, 2009; children, Mya Burkey, Terris Burkey, Jesica Plunkett, Terry Burley III, Miami Burkey, Rachel Gillespie, Caleb Crothers, Emily Walsh and Daniel Walsh; sister, Tina Stride and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Terry was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jesse and Virginia Postlewait and by his paternal grandparents, Roy and Edith Burkey.

A memorial gathering of family and friends celebrating Terry’s life will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Negley Fire Hall, 50683 Richardson Avenue, Negley, OH 44441.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends may also view Terry’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences for the family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

