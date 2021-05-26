Teresa Mae Mandich, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Mae Mandich, 92, of Stookesberry Rd., passed away peacefully at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home with her daughters by her side.

Mrs. Mandich was born May 28, 1928 in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Rocco and Lena Bennington) Costa and had lived in the Lisbon area since 1957.

Teresa worked for many years as a cashier at Hillyer’s Fine Foods and then as an aide at Pleasant View Nursing Home for Mrs. Myers.

A Methodist by faith, she loved to work in her garden and enjoyed raising vegetables and flowers. She also loved to collect music boxes.

Her husband, William M. “Bill” Mandich, whom she married May 27, 1951, preceded her in death May 14, 2000.

She is survived and will be dearly remembered by her daughters, Fawn Smith and Sheri Mandich, both of Lisbon.

In addition to her parents and husband, Teresa was also preceded in death by her sisters, Rosie Matheny, Josephine Good, and Angie Farley.

Private services will be held at the Lisbon Cemetery Chapel at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Teresa Mae Mandich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.