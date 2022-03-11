SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Ann Carreon, 60, of South Union Avenue, passed away unexpectedly at 5:48 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Tammy was born October 7, 1961 in Salem and was a daughter of the late Gerald “Bud” and Joyce (Kotsch) Garrett.

After attending Beaver Local High School, Tammy went on to become a state tested nurses aide and worked for the Salem Area Visiting Nurses Association.

She was a member of the Assembly of God Church.

She loved to go fishing in her spare time, took great joy in making crafts and enjoyed playing with her dogs, Chico Rodriguez and Thunder.

Always a kind, caring and giving person, Tammy’s final act of generosity was giving the gift of hope and renewed life through her selfless decision to be an organ and tissue donor. Many lives will be touched through her final act of love.

Her husband, Victor Carreon, Jr., whom she married April 13, 2007, preceded her in death January 28, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Garrett.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sisters, April (Randy) Savors, Mary Garrett and Billie Jo (Glenn Dennis) Higgins; several nieces and nephews and her best friend and loving companion, Frank Matthews, Jr.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

