Tammy A. Clark, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy A. Clark, 51, passed away at 4:01 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown following a sudden illness.

Tammy was born February 5, 1969 in Salem, a daughter of the late Daniel and Helen E. (Chidester) Clark.

A 1988 graduate of Beaver Local High School, Tammy had worked at the Robert Bycroft Sheltered Workshop.

She enjoyed listening to music, watching old movies and playing video games. She will be fondly remembered for always being in charge when she was with her family.

Tammy is survived by her sisters, Cyndee Hoover and Lisa Adams, both of Lisbon and Danyell Clark of Salem; brothers, Tim and Rick Clark, both of Lisbon; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. We kindly ask that everyone in attendance to please observe face mask protocol and social distancing guidelines.

Private funeral services for the family will be held Monday morning, August 3 with Kelly Hephner officiating.

Burial will follow at Kemble Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at www.wish.org.

