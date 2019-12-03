Suzanne L. Bowser, Calcutta, Ohio

CALCUTTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne L. Bowser, 79, passed away at 4:15a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Calcutta Health Care Center.

Ms. Bowser was born April 14, 1940 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Alice (Jones) Lininger.

She was a homemaker and former member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Rockhold of Wellsburg, West Virginia; sons, Jack Bowser of Calcutta, Tim Bowser of Salem, and Shawn Bowser of Lisbon; 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her son, Thomas James Bowser; brothers, Robert and David Lininger and her former husband, Samuel E. “Barney” Bowser.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene.

Private burial will take place at the Kemble Cemetery in Elkton at a later date.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Friends may send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

