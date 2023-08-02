KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ann “Susan” Darcy, 68, passed away peacefully at 11:35 a.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Salem West Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Susan was born October 4, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edgar and Margaret (Shriver) “Marty” Darcy Pike.

Following college, she worked as a Veterinary Technician, and she loved to cook. Susan was also a member of St. George Catholic Church.

She is survived by her aunt, Kathleen “Kathe” Burick of California.

Following her wishes, no calling hours will be observed. A mass will be said for her at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at St. George Catholic Church, 271 West Chestnut Street, Lisbon. She will be laid to rest at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

