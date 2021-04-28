Steve Paul Fulmer, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Paul Fulmer passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the age of 70, much older than he thought would be; likely while dreaming of fishing somewhere on a crystal clear lake.

Steve was a proud hippy who thoroughly enjoyed the music and drugs of the 70s. He considered his friends as the most precious commodity a man could have and made sure he lived everyday exactly the way he wanted. Steve held devotion, honesty and character in the highest regard. He considered a man’s handshake as binding as any written contract could be. Steve worked harder than most, enjoyed life every day and did his best to make those around him happy with his simple jokes and pranks.

Among others, he leaves behind his memories of Lady, Duchess, Toby and Molly; the dogs he loved and cherished more than most of the people in his life.

He is survived by his sisters, Rebecca and Judith and stepdaughter, Gina. Also, in his heart his adopted D.J. Least not forget, his little “Turd Bird” that quickly became the light of his life, his three year old grandniece.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Thurman and Phyllis of East Liverpool and stepson, Jason.

Per his two wishes, there will be no service and a time to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.

Secondly, “You ain’t heard the last of Ernest T. Bass!”

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting Steve’s family. Friends may view Steve’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Steve, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.