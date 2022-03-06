LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen P. Rodi, 72, of Pendleton Street, passed away at 8:36 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022 following a lengthy illness with his family by his side.

Mr. Rodi was born August 19, 1949 in Salem, a son of the late Nicholas J. and Marjorie J. (Meade) Rodi, and had lived in the Columbiana County area most of his life.

He was a 1967 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Steve served our country for four years as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and then continued to serve an additional 16 years as a member of the Ohio National Guard.

Steve worked for the Village of Columbiana for 30 years; served as the caretaker of the Lisbon Football Field and stadium; had worked at the Lisbon Cemetery and lastly worked on a survey crew for Edwin Browne and Associates of Lisbon.

Mr. Rodi was a member of St. George Catholic Church.

Steve loved the outdoors and enjoyed backpacking and camping. He also loved driving his Miata and will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 50 years, Beth (Tancer) Rodi, whom he married October 9, 1971; his son, Nick (Allie) Rodi of Salem; sister, Susan (Thomas) Himmelspach of Fort Myers, Florida and his brother, Joseph (the late Diana) Rodi of San Diego, California.

In addition to his parents, Steve was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Rodi.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

