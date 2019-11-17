Stephaney Jo Mix, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephaney Jo Mix, 45, of Opportunity Homes, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Miss Mix was born April 24, 1974 in Salem, a daughter of the late Richard T. Mix Sr. and Ardella (Davis) Mix.

She was a graduate of Robert Bycroft School and had been employed by the Columbiana County Sheltered Workshop.

Stephaney had also attended the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Thomas Mix Jr. of Lisbon; sister, Peggy Sue (Robert) Cook of Palm City, Florida; nieces, Leah Mix and Jennifer Lee Cook and nephews, Thomas J. Cook and Leonard Truman Cook.

A private graveside service will be held at the Petersburg Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

