HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sonia L. Bowes, 89, of Hanoverton, formerly of Boardman, passed away peacefully at 5:53 a.m., Saturday, October 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Bowes was born September 10, 1934, in Indianapolis, Indiana, a daughter of the late Ernest and Lucille Drake.

Sonia had lived in this area for the past two years, coming from Boardman, where she had lived for 35 years.

She was employed as a switchboard operator at Youngstown City Hall for many years and in retirement, volunteered for Hospice by making and sewing ‘Burden Bears” for terminally ill patients.

A 20-year member of Trinity Fellowship Church and the Red Hat Society, Sonia loved to read, sew, and crochet. The things that were the most important to her were God, family and helping others. She had a true servant’s heart and found great joy in assisting those in need.

Her husband of 35 years, William Bowes, preceded her in death on July 30, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Martina Craig and by her brother, Curtis Drake and his wife, Cathy.

Sonia is survived and will be dearly missed by her children, Pamela (Gary Davison) Lattimer, Walter (Tracey) Bish, Nadine (Robert) Hayes and Kenneth (Cathy) Bowes; grandchildren, Wesley Rieth, Charles (Laurie) Kooser, Joseph (Jessica) Martin, Elexis Craig, Krista (Jim) Bish, Trey (Amber) Bish, Josh Bish, Jacob Bish, Nicole (Justin) Wagner and Catlyn (Davin) Walker-Gideon; numerous great-grandchildren; great-granddogs; great-great-grandchildren and three nieces.

A memorial service celebrating Sonia’s life will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tueday, October 31, 2023, at the Trinity Fellowship Church, 4749 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

